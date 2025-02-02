Miami's Haley Cavinder and Baby Gronk share their reaction to high school tennis star Anna Frey's commitment to Tar Heels

High school tennis standout Anna Frey announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina on Saturday. She shared the news on Instagram with heartfelt appreciation for her family, coaches and supporters.

"So soo happy to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 tennis at the University of North Carolina," Frey wrote. ... "Can’t wait for this next chapter in life… we’re just getting started baby! So excited to be a Tar Heel!."

Her commitment quickly caught the attention of major sports figures. Miami basketball star Haley Cavinder celebrated Frey's decision, commenting,

“Yay!! Go kill it 💙.”

Meanwhile, 11-year-old football enthusiast and social media personality Baby Gronk added,

“Congratulations.”

Image via Ig@annafrey0

Frey, a junior in high school, has built a massive social media presence, boasting over two million followers on TikTok and 831,000 on Instagram. She made waves in the tennis world last August after defeating Tamara Korpatsch, ranked No. 108 globally, at the Tennis in The Land tournament in Cleveland.

North Carolina's women’s tennis program is among the nation’s best, winning the NCAA Division I Championship in 2023. Their only other championship appearance came in 2014 when they finished as runner-up.

Cavinder, known for her stellar collegiate basketball career, played for Fresno State before transferring to Miami. Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, has gained attention as a young football prospect, visiting nearly 20 college programs while amassing 645,000 Instagram followers.

Anna Frey's global impact grows with NIL deals from FILA and Head USA

Anna Frey secured NIL deals with FILA and Head USA in November.

Head USA provides Frey with cutting-edge racquets and gear to enhance her performance.

“HEAD is excited to partner with Anna, both as an influencer and as a tennis player,” said Allison Barnett, Manager, Head USA, Inc. “Her content not only drives tennis interest but has next generation fans excited to engage in the sport.”

Frey will visit HEAD's Austrian headquarters for racquet testing and appear in upcoming influencer campaigns. Additionally, she is now an ambassador for FILA, showcasing the CASA FILA collection on and off the court.

“I’m so excited to partner with HEAD,” Frey said. “I love their commitment to the sport and to helping athletes reach their full potential. I’m excited to share this journey with you all and continue to encourage young people to pick up a racquet and get out on the court.”

Frey is ranked No. 6 among junior girls nationally and No. 1 in the Mountain region.

