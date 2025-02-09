"They're still up there": Elite CB target Jaziel Hart confirms Michigan's persistence in his recruitment

Three-star cornerback Jaziel Hart is approaching his commitment decision, with Penn State leading in his recruitment. However, the North Cross School (Virginia) standout remains a key target for Michigan’s 2026 class and he reassured Wolverines fans that they still have a strong position in his recruitment.

"They're still up there," Hart said on Friday, via On3's EJ Holland. "They show a lot of love on and off the field, and they got a special place."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Besides Michigan, Hart's top six schools are Penn State, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana and Virginia Tech. The Hokies were seen as the frontrunner in his recruitment, but the Nittany Lions have gained momentum over the past month.

According to On3, Penn State holds an 89.3% chance of landing Hart, while Michigan sits at just 1.2%. However, UM has established itself as a powerhouse in NIL deals. If Sherrone Moore and his staff prioritize Hart, they could still make a late push, similar to how they flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU. Underwood's flip was one of the biggest headlines in the recruitment world of the 2025 class, as he repeatedly dismissed flip rumors.

What potential does Jaziel Hart bring to Michigan?

Jaziel Hart is the No. 52 cornerback in the 2026 class, the No. 781 prospect nationally and the No. 13 recruit in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Speaking with Rivals on Jan. 31, Hart described his playing style as similar to a wolf, who is intelligent, deceptive on defense and highly observant. He closely analyzes a receiver’s habits, from how they adjust their gloves to how they position their knee pads. This helps him to identify patterns and determine when they might be targeted.

Wolverines defensive coordinator and safeties coach LaMar Morgan is leading Jaziel Hart's. In January, Hart also received a personal visit from several Wolverines coaches, including Sherrone Moore, run-game coordinator and running backs coach Tony Alford, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey, associate athletic director Sean Magee and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Hart's potential commitment will greatly boost Michigan's 2026 class and he could become its second cornerback commit besides four-star prospect Brody Jennings. The class also includes three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback