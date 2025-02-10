Michigan offers scholarship to Alabama legend Minkah Fitzpatrick's brother and four-star safety to the Class of 2026

Four-star safety Justice Fitzpatrick is one of the most promising players at his position. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Florida) standout has more than 30 scholarship offers, and Sherrone Moore's Michigan joined his growing list of suitors.

Fitzpatrick shared the news about his Michigan offer on Friday evening:

"Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Michigan!🔵🟡🙏🏾#AGTG."

Despite being a safety prospect, Fitzpatrick has also played wide receiver, free safety and kick returner. He is ranked as the No. 7 safety in the 2026 class, the No. 70 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 10 player in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Justice Fitzpatrick is the younger brother of former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers the next year. Minkah Fitzpatrick is a three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

Which other schools are in Justice Fitzpatrick's recruitment besides Michigan?

Michigan’s offer adds them to the growing list of programs pursuing Justice Fitzpatrick. Over the past month, he also picked up offers from Florida, Illinois, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Washington and East Carolina.

Fitzpatrick is still in the early stages of his recruitment and has yet to narrow down his choices. However, while speaking with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman at the Polynesian Bowl, he mentioned plans to start trimming his list this spring in preparation for official visits during the summer.

As of now, Miami leads in Fitzpatrick’s recruitment with a 94.7% chance of landing his commitment, according to On3, followed by Florida State and Georgia. Michigan will need to secure a visit to strengthen its position and allow Fitzpatrick to build relationships with the coaching staff and current commits.

The Wolverines have yet to land a safety commitment in their 2026 recruiting class, which includes four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.

However, Sherrone Moore and his staff have extended offers to multiple safeties in this cycle, including four-star prospects Jett Washington, Kaiden Hall, Simeon Caldwell, Izayia Williams, Cortez Redding, Jordan Smith, Nassir McCoy and Jordan Deck. At this stage, Michigan is not considered the frontrunner for any of these recruits.

