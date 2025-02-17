"I just want to be absolutely certain": Four-star Auburn LB commit sparks flip rumor with scheduled visit to Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle has been committed to Auburn since July 27, but Michigan has remained in pursuit. The Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Alabama) standout has scheduled an official visit to the Wolverines on May 30.

Toodle’s official visits will begin with Georgia on May 16, followed by Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Baylor on June 20.

"I just want to be absolutely certain when choosing college for the next 3 to 4 years," Toodle said on Friday, via On3.

Flipping Toodle from Auburn will be a tough task, as he is still highly considering the Tigers. Auburn's 2026 cycle looks promising with six committed players, ranking No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. It also has another four-star linebacker commit in JaMichael Garrett.

Meanwhile, Michigan has yet to secure a linebacker commitment in its 2026 class. On3 has given the Wolverines less than a 1% chance of flipping Toodle, but his upcoming visit could provide Sherrone Moore and his staff an opportunity to gain traction in his recruitment.

Michigan previously flipped four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall from Auburn in the 2025 class, which could work in its favor as it looks to make a move for Toodle in the 2026 class.

What potential could Shadarius Toodle bring to Michigan?

As a junior in the 2024 season, Shadarius Toodle recorded 157 tackles (113 solo and 44 assists), 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry and one interception. He also contributed on offense with 197 receiving yards while rushing for 297 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Toodle had 10 sacks and recovered four fumbles as a sophomore. He is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2026 class, the No. 92 recruit in the nation and the No. 7 prospect in Alabama, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Toodle's potential addition will give a much-needed boost to Michigan's 2026 class, which is left with only two committed players following QB Brady Hart's commitment. Other linebacker targets for the Wolverines in this cycle are Kedric Golston II, Kaden Carter and Hudson Dunn.

