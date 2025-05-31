Sherrone Moore's Michigan working to flip four-star WR from Georgia with a scheduled official visit

Michigan remains a serious contender in flipping top-tier recruits, and one of their key targets, Brady Marchese, is set to make an official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend. The four-star wide receiver has been committed to Georgia since mid-March.

The program heavily pursued Marchese from January through March, with Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy leading the charge. At one point, many believed he would ultimately choose Michigan; however, he ended up committing to the Bulldogs over the Wolverines, Georgia Tech and West Virginia.

"I would just say how they always like to win games, and they don't ever really have a bad season," Marchese said on Friday, via Dawgs247. "They're good every year, and I think that means a lot to me. And their coaches, they recruit, I mean, they recruit the best everywhere. They're always getting the top dogs for sure, and that means a lot to me too."

However, Marchese's decision to revisit Michigan may be suggesting that he’s still considering the Wolverines.

In his junior season in 2024, Marchese totaled 44 receptions for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is the No. 54 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 41 prospect in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also competes in track as part of Cartersville’s 4x100 team and ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at a Coastal Carolina camp.

Four-star WR Zion Robinson will also visit Michigan this weekend

Michigan already has three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile committed in the 2026 class. However, the Wolverines are looking to strengthen their wide receiver corps to better support quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Besides Brady Marchese, they will also host four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson this weekend. The 6-foot-4 and 180 pound prospect visited Ann Arbor last month for the spring game.

Robinson attends Mansfield High School in Texas. He is the No. 24 prospect in the state and the No. 22 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Michigan has seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 17 in the nation.

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More