"Michigan checked all my boxes": Four-star WR Jacob Washington sheds light on his Wolverines commitment

Jacob Washington, a four-star wide receiver from Louisiana, announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines last week, choosing them over Georgia Tech and Missouri. Washington, who is the second Louisiana prospect to join the Wolverines this cycle, alongside three-star running back Jasper Parker, has revealed his reasons behind joining coach Sherrone Moore's program.

Washington's journey to Michigan began with an unofficial visit in the spring, and his official visit to the program later allowed him to fully experience the team's culture. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound WR also met Moore and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, leaving the program with a big impression and ultimately giving his pledge.

“Michigan checked all my boxes,” Washington told On3. “It was a perfect fit for me academically as well as athletically. I loved the family-oriented culture and the brotherhood of the program.”

Washington's commitment coincided with that of Donovan Johnson and lineman Kaden Strayhorn, following the Wolverines' final home recruiting event. For Washington, the charm of Michigan's winning culture played a decisive role in his decision.

"Winning is embedded in the culture there and that resonates with me because I am a winner," he said.

As the first receiver to commit to Michigan's 2025 class and the fourth skill position player overall, Washington sees himself fitting seamlessly into Michigan's offensive scheme.

“I can definitely see myself fitting into Michigan’s offense," Jacob Washington said. "They put up huge points every week. A lot of the routes and the concepts are downfield. I like to consider myself a deep threat that can take the top off a defense. I can see myself catching touchdowns week-by-week in The Big House.”

Washington is ranked as the No. 49 wide receiver, the No. 332 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 9 overall recruit in Louisiana in the 2025 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is a two-sport athlete, running track as well as competing in basketball.

Michigan's recruitment class update post-Jacob Washington's commitment

Following Jacob Washington's commitment, the Wolverines' 2025 class now boasts 13 committed players, headlined by nine four-star and four three-star prospects.

The class includes promising players like defensive back Kainoa Winston, defensive lineman Nate Marshall, quarterback Carter Smith, running back Donovan Johnson, wide receiver Jacob Washington, edge rusher Jaylen Williams, offensive lineman Avery Gach and defensive lineman Bobby Kanka.

The class also features three-star players like running back Jasper Parker, offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn and tight end Eli Owens. As of the latest updates from the On3 Industry Ranking, Michigan's class sits at No. 15. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, it is the No. 19 overall program in the 2025 class.

