Michigan going all-in on pairing nation's No. 1 wide receiver with five-star QB signee Bryce Underwood

Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, the top-ranked player at his position in the 2026 class, is drawing huge interest from Michigan’s coaching staff. The Wolverines have consistently pursued top talent in each recruiting cycle, and the 6-foot-2, 185-pound standout from Hattiesburg High School (Mississippi) is no exception.

Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff have been actively recruiting Keys, who is scheduled to visit Michigan on April 5.

This is a major development for Michigan’s recruiting efforts, especially after securing a dominant offensive class for 2025. The Wolverines already landed the nation’s No. 1 overall player, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, and are looking to build an elite supporting cast around him.

The Wolverines secured two five-star offensive tackles in the 2025 class in Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, while their wide receiver room consisted of four-star prospects like Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington. They also strengthened their roster through the transfer portal, bringing in former Indiana receiver Donaven McCulley and UMass receiver Anthony Simpson.

If Michigan can land Keys in 2026, it would provide another major boost to the school's offense. The Wolverines already have a commitment from three-star receiver Jaylen Pile in this class, along with four-star cornerback Brody Jennings.

Tristen Keys will visit three more schools besides Michigan

Besides Michigan, Tristen Keys has scheduled visits to Tennessee on March 10, LSU on March 18 and Texas A&M on March 29. According to 247 Sports, Tennessee is currently the favorite to land him.

Keys is an elite playmaker on the outside, capable of attacking all three levels of the field and challenging defenses. He excels at making plays between the hashes and has a strong ability to high-point the football. He also has official visits to LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami and Auburn.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Keys recorded 40 receptions for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the top overall recruit in Mississippi, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 3 recruit in the nation.

