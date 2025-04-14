"Michigan is high for me because of how much they produce": Elite IOL shares his thoughts on Sherrone Moore's program

In February, Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome was recognized as the No. 3 recruiter in the nation, and he continues to live up to that title. One of his top priorities for the 2026 class is three-star interior offensive lineman Jax Tanner from Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho.
In an interview with UM recruiting insider Aidan Sen, Tanner shared his thoughts about Sherrone Moore’s program.
"Michigan is high for me because of how much they produce," Tanner said on Tuesday. "The amount of O-line players they’ve had come through and play in the league is awesome."
As a junior in the 2024 season, Tanner was a dominant force for Rocky Mountain’s offense, racking up 115 pancake blocks and allowing 0 sacks. He is the No. 51 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in Idaho, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
In the 2025 cycle, Michigan was able to bring in five-star offensive tackles Ty Haywood and Andrew Babalola, as well as four-star IOL Avery Gach and three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn. In the 2026 class, the Wolverines already secured the commitment of four-star IOL Bear McWhorter, and now the goal is to further enrich this room.
Jax Tanner set to officially visit Michigan in June
Grant Newsome offered Jax Tanner a spot at Michigan on Oct. 17 and visited him in January.
"It was awesome to have him (Newsome) here in Idaho," Tanner said in January, via On3. "He cares about development on the field and off the field."
In February, several members of the Wolverines coaching staff, including Newsome, Sherrone Moore, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, tight ends coach Steve Casula and director of player personnel Albert Karschnia, also visited Tanner.
Tanner is scheduled to take an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 13.
“Having the chance to go play there is amazing," Tanner said in February, via On3. "Having Coach Newsome and Coach Moore tell me that I can come in and be a top center is unbelievable.”
Oregon is leading in Tanner’s recruitment with an 85.1% chance of landing him, while Michigan trails at 5.3%, according to On3. However, those odds could shift significantly after he completes his official visits.