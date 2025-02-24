A Class of 2026 running back recruit has fans on notice as his official visit schedule has been set, according to a tweet from On3 on Monday.

Four-star running back Javian Osborne out of Forney High School in Texas set his official visit list for the spring and summer: Georgia, SMU, Miami, Alabama and Michigan.

Multiple fans reacted to the elite recruit's schedule on X.

"holy bama lock."

"Texas doesn't have an official visit set up but don't be surprised if they play an huge factor is his factor in the final stretch! That being said, Michigan is likely the favorite to sign this kid."

Many college football fans reacted to the post, especially Michigan fans, which makes sense because 247Sports' Hank South has Javian Osborne at 100% to Michigan via the 247Sports' Crystal Ball Prediction scale.

Javian Osborne: Recruiting breakdown

Javian Osborne is rated as a four-star prospect, the 17th-best player in Texas, the No. 8 running back and the 122nd overall player in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. Osborne holds over 30 offers from top college football programs like Texas and Arkansas, but it seems like Michigan, Alabama, SMU, Georgia and Miami are the main schools in the mix as those are the ones he's officially visiting.

As a junior in 2024, Osborne carried the ball 186 times for 1,227 yards and 25 touchdowns while having nine receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan: Recruiting breakdown

The Michigan Wolverines currently have the 52nd-ranked 2026 football recruiting class, according to 247sports. The class has two commitments – cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile – and they are both three-star prospects.

Michigan concluded the 2024 season with an 8-5 record, finishing seventh in the Big Ten.

