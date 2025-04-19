"Michigan is my No. 1": Four-star priority target's father gives his verdict on Sherrone Moore's program

Sherrone Moore and Michigan's coaching staff hosted several recruits last week, with four-star Hermitage High School (Virginia) safety Andre Clarke being one of the key visitors. Clarke and his family had a strong connection with Moore and defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan during the visit.

"Michigan is my No. 1," Clarke's father Andre Clarke Sr. told On3 following the trip. "It’s really up to Andre and what he wants to do.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect remains high on UM after getting an offer from the school in June following a camp experience.

“Michigan is definitely one of my top schools," Clarke told On3 in February. "I could see myself playing there for Coach Morgan."

Wolverines made Clarke feel like a priority and safety coach Lionel Stokes also visited the prospect on Wednesday.

"Thanks for the visit yesterday @Lionel_Stokes #GoBlue," Clarke tweeted.

Clarke has scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor for June 13.

In March, Clarke announced his top eight schools, including Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and SMU. With fierce competition for his commitment, the Wolverines will aim to make a lasting impression during his official visit.

Andre Clarke eyes to play with one Michigan star

Michigan has already secured a strong commitment at cornerback for the 2026 class in four-star talent Brody Jennings. However, the Wolverines aim to add at least one more defensive back, and Andre Clarke appears to be a promising candidate.

Clarke is also close friends with current UM cornerback Shamari Earls, a member of the 2025 class.

“That’s my guy," Clarke told On3 Earls. "He loves it up there. It would be crazy to play with him.”

Clarke is the No. 16 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 6 recruit in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As of now, UM is considered the leader in his recruitment.

The Wolverines are pursuing another top Virginia recruit: five-star running back Savion Hiter from Louisa County High School. He has listed UM among his final four choices, along with Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia.

While all four programs are still in the mix, Sherrone Moore's program is believed to be leading the race, according to On3’s Josh Newberg.

