  • Michigan, Ohio State, Villanova, and more - 4-star Luca Foster narrows down nine final schools

By Inioluwa
Published Aug 08, 2025 20:46 GMT
Four-star prospect Luca Foster photoshoot with the Georgetown Hoyas kit. (Image via Instagram @_lucafoster_)
Four-star Class of 2026 prospect Luca Foster has trimmed his list of potential college destinations to nine programs. As reported by On3’s Joe Tipton, the 6-foot-5 forward is now focusing his recruitment on Gonzaga, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State, Villanova, Virginia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pittsburgh.

Foster, who once held offers from 20 different programs, has now scheduled official visits to six of the nine schools still in the running. According to the arranged schedules, the he will visit Villanova on Aug. 29, Oklahoma on Sept. 6, Michigan on Sept. 13, Georgetown on Sept. 20, Ohio State on Sept. 27 and Virginia on Oct. 4.

Foster previously took unofficial visits to Pittsburgh and Villanova. According to him, campus visits play a key role in his recruitment process, as they help him gauge how much a program genuinely wants him and whether it feels like the right fit.

“Having a good visit is really important to me,” Foster said via Zagsblog on June 11. ”I need to feel love from the whole coaching staff. That’s like a big thing for me. I need to know they want me there, I can trust them and they can trust me. Relationship status is a really big thing for me.”
With a full year of high school basketball still ahead of him, Foster has the luxury of time to carefully weigh his options before making a final decision.

“Best thing for me”: Four-star prospect Luca Foster on transfer to Link Academy

Luca Foster, currently ranked No. 30 in ESPN’s Class of 2026 rankings, is preparing for his senior year and final high school basketball season at his new school, Link Academy.

The four-star forward spent last season at Archbishop Carroll in Radnor, Pennsylvania. According to Foster, the decision to move is the best option for his development.

“Leaving my high school was a big decision for me, but I just think it’s the best thing for me, for my development process,” Foster said via Zagsblog on June 11. “I’m trying to be ready for college. I feel like Link Academy is going to be the best option for me to do that.
"To me, (Chad Myers) is the best coach around. He’s got a big name, so I’m super excited to play for him. I’m just really excited to have him as a coach.”

Myers led Link Academy to a 23-8 record last season. With his leadership and experience, he can arguably take Foster’s game to the next level in his final high school season.

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

