Michigan recruits Bear McWhorter and Jaylen Pile react as nation's No. 10 TE Matt Ludwig commits to Wolverines

Four-star tight end Matt Ludwig committed to Michigan's 2026 class on Tuesday. The Billings West (Massachusetts) standout chose Sherrone Moore's program over Texas Tech, Georgia and Notre Dame.

“We did it Nicko! Go Blue!" Ludwig told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Ludwig’s recruitment was led by Wolverines tight ends coach Steve Casula, with Moore also playing a significant role. Michigan’s four-star offensive line commit Bear McWhorter was involved in Ludwig’s recruitment as well and expressed his excitement after the announcement.

Four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, one of the earliest commits in Michigan's 2026 class, also joined in the celebration, tweeting:

"HAIL YEA."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Ludwig had 53 receptions for 822 yards and four touchdowns. Over his career, he has totaled 89 receptions for 1,263 yards and nine scores, along with 361 rushing yards on 61 carries. He is a two-time all-state honoree.

Ludwig is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked No. 1 in Massachusetts and the No. 10 tight end in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He excels in track and field, running an 11.12 in the 100-meter dash (placing sixth) last weekend. He also finished third in the shot put at the Eastern AA divisional meet.

Matt Ludwig shares the reasons behind his commitment to Michigan

Texas Tech was the first school to offer Matt Ludwig. After he shared the news, his film began gaining more attention, and more offers started coming. Michigan joined the recruitment race on April 24, 2024, by sending a scholarship offer and has remained a strong contender ever since.

“I love the culture there at Michigan and the hardworking mentality that goes into that place every day,” Ludwig told On3. “I love the relationship I have with all the players and coaches and how special it is to be a Michigan football player. I love all the staff and everyone that builds that football program there.

“Just the family feel and how important they made me feel and how big a priority they made me throughout this recruiting process. The relationship I do have with Sherrone Moore, Steve Casula and the rest of the staff.”

With Ludwig's commitment, Sherrone Moore has six committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 18 in the nation. Ludwig intends to major in business and hospitality and plans to enroll early in December. He will return to Ann Arbor the weekend of June 20.

