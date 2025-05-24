Michigan’s 2027 QB battle: How strong is Wolverines' chance with top target Kavian Bryant?

On Feb. 5, Michigan extended a scholarship offer to four-star quarterback Kavian Bryant. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey initiated the offer and has kept in regular contact with the Westwood High School (Texas) standout ever since.

On Thursday, On3 reported that Lindsey visited Bryant. He is the No. 6 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 47 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has been selected for the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl and will appear in the annual East vs. West matchup on Jan. 10, 2026, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Bryant's recruiting momentum has surged due to back-to-back seasons with over 40 total touchdowns. On a positive note, Michigan already has an early edge in his recruitment with a 48.6% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3.

"Michigan has a lot of good qualities, the education, the facilities, The Big House," Bryant told On3 about UM following a trip in April. "It was an eye opener. I like their tradition of winning. They have great history. I had a good time out there.”

He also praised the coaching staff, saying:

“The coaches really showed some loyalty. They treated me right. It was a really good time. Practice was good. It was fast-paced. They had a lot of different drills."

The Wolverines targeted four-star quarterback Trae Taylor out of Carmel Catholic (Illinois), but committed to Nebraska on May 1. The Wolverines are also considered a frontrunner for four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher.

Kavian Bryant opens up about his potential competition with Michigan QB Bryce Underwood

Michigan secured the biggest recruiting victory of the 2025 class by flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU. The signal-caller's potential is sky-high, as he is regarded as one of the most talented quarterback prospects to ever commit to the Wolverines.

Kavian Bryant had the opportunity to watch Underwood during practice in April. Even before seeing him play, Bryant addressed the quarterback situation in Ann Arbor in February, telling On3:

"I know they got Bryce Underwood. I feel like that’s my type of comparison.”

Michigan also has four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel committed to the 2026 class.

