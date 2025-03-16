Michigan's top 2026 class RB target sets visit to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame this month

As the nation's top 100 prospect in the 2026 class, four-star running back Javian Osborne is a top target for many schools like Notre Dame. Marcus Freeman's program extended an offer to him in March 2023 and is set to host him for one of his six scheduled visits.

On3 reported on Friday that Osborne will be in South Bend for a spring visit from Tuesday to Thursday.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound standout is visiting Georgia before heading to Notre Dame. His other planned visits include Florida State (March 21-23), Michigan (March 28-30), Miami (April 4-6) and USC (April 22-24).

He previously attended Notre Dame's 23-13 victory over Texas A&M on August 31. Following the Irish's 14-2 season in 2024, they could strengthen their position in his recruitment.

As of now, On3 gives Freeman's program less than a 1.0% chance of securing Osborne's commitment. The Irish' biggest competitor in this race may be Michigan, as the Wolverines are heavily pursuing him besides another top running back, Savion Hiter.

As a junior in 2024, Osborne rushed for 1,085 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging seven yards per carry over nine games. He also contributed as a pass catcher, recording nine receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Rivals, Javian Osborne is the No. 3 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 13 overall prospect in Texas.

Notre Dame has two more running back targets in the 2026 class

Notre Dame has yet to secure a running back in the 2026 class.

Besides Javian Osborne, the school has a four-star running back target in DeZephen Walker, the No. 19 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Another big target for the Irish in this position is Jonaz Walton, the No. 10 running back in the cycle.

Notre Dame has seven committed players in the 2026 cycle, ranking No. 11 in the nation. It is headlined by offensive prospects like four-star interior offensive lineman Tyler Merrill, four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, four-star interior offensive lineman Ben Nichols, three-star wide receiver Dylan Faison and four-star interior offensive lineman Sullivan Garvin.

