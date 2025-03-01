"Michigan is a school I want to visit" - Sherrone Moore's program enters race for elite TE from Class of 2026

Michigan continues to extend offers to several 2026 prospects, with one of their latest offers being extended to three-star tight end Ty Goettsche. He received a scholarship offer from Sherrone Moore's program on Monday. Following the offer, Goettsche told Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen that the Wolverines are currently one of the schools that he wants to visit.

"Michigan is a great program with a lot of history," Goettsche said. "Their coaching staff and player development is amazing. I’m figuring out my schedule, but Michigan is a school I want to visit."

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound tight end is a multi-sport athlete at Cherry Creek High School (Colorado), where he plays football and basketball. According to MaxPreps, Goettsche has recorded 14 receptions for 184 yards across 10 games in his high school career.

During his junior season in 2024-25, Goettsche played in nine games, tallying 13 receptions for 165 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 18.3 yards per game, with a longest reception of 32 yards. As a sophomore, he caught one pass for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Goettsche had no offers at the start of February, but his recruitment has surged since then. He landed his first Division-I scholarship from Utah State on February 12 and has since added offers from Washington State, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Arizona, Tulane, San Diego State, Utah, California, Michigan, UNLV, Florida and Texas A&M.

Michigan extends offer to another Colorado native from 2026 class

Besides Ty Goettsche, Michigan has extended an offer to another Colorado prospect, three-star Class of 2026 tight end Mason Bonner from Mullen High School.

Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class received a significant boost on Friday with the commitment of four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter (per 247 Sports composite rankings). His decision came after months of anticipation, and the program had previously only received commitments from cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile.

With three commitments, the Wolverines’ 2026 class now holds the 27th ranking nationally (per On3). The program is also actively pursuing versatile prospect Matt Ludwig and TE Brock Harris.

