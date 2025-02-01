High school basketball fans praised AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, after his standout performance at the Montverde International. On Friday, Dybantsa shined as Utah Prep faced Bella Vista College Preparatory School in their second game of the tournament.

Despite a close 68-63 loss, Dybantsa led all players with 33 points and 12 rebounds.

Fans talked about Dybantsa’s performance after "Issa Bucket Productions" shared a highlight reel. The fans were in awe of the BYU recruit's performance, with some even saying he was playing at an elite level.

“His shot decisions are pro level he ready for the league no bap," a fan said.

“Bro lowk might be better then Cooper Flagg," another fan said.

Hoops fans react to BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's performance at the Montverde Invitational (Image by Instagram/@issa_bucket)

The praises kept coming for Dybantsa.

“AJ really got it in him a dawg," a fan said.

“He’s too damn biggg” *chris tucker voice,” another fan said.

“🪣🪣, another fan just dropped the bucket emoji.

“Ngl str8 bucket," a fan wrote.

Dybantsa's performance against Bella Vista came after he dropped 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting to lead Utah Prep to an 82-79 victory over Sagemont Prep on Thursday. Dybantsa was also solid from the three-point range, shooting 7-of-8 and hitting eight out of his 10 free throw attempts.

AJ Dybantsa misses out on Montverde revenge

AJ Dybantsa's performance at the Montverde International capped off a strong month for the top prospect. Despite his success in January, Dybantsa was unhappy with the 74-60 loss to Montverde Academy on Jan. 19 and sought revenge this weekend. However, that opportunity vanished after Utah Prep's loss to Bella Vista.

Bella Vista will take on Montverde, who beat Calvary Christian in the other game.

