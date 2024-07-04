Mike Elko's Texas A&M lands commitment from North Forney CB Ryan Gilbert to the class of 2025

Three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert announced his commitment to Texas A&M on social media Wednesday afternoon. The Mike Elko-coached Aggies secured his pledge over a host of big programs, including Auburn, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU and Wisconsin, among others.

Gilbert's journey with Texas A&M began in March when he received an offer from the program. His interest deepened after camping at the Aggies facility in June, during which he had the opportunity to spend time with the coaching staff.

The Texas native's recruiting efforts were facilitated by the Aggies' secondary coach, Ishmael Aristide, whose consistent approach left a lasting impression on the prospect.

"They cool. I like them a lot. They're funny," Gilbert said (via 247Sports). "He's big on player development. Like he's to get them all better. Pay attention to all the players. I like that a lot."

Gilbert is currently unranked by On3, but 247Sports ranks him as the No. 26 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 44 player in Texas. Rivals places the 6-foot, 180-pound CB slightly higher, ranking him as the No. 24 cornerback in the class and the No. 41 player in the state.

What does Ryan Gilbert's pledge mean for Mike Elko's program?

Mike Elko has already proved his recruiting prowess, securing 18 commitments for the 2025 cycle. His momentum continued with the Aggies' first pledge of the 2026 class: three-star cornerback Markel Ford from Mesquite Horn.

Ford's former teammate, Ryan Gilbert of North Forney, has now also committed to Texas A&M, becoming the second member of the 2026 class. The class now ranks No. 14 overall, according to the 247Sports composite team ranking.

Gilbert transferred from Mesquite Horn to North Forney this year. As a sophomore, he earned second-team All-District honors after recording eleven tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions, along with one sack. His performance at the Under Armour Dallas Camp earlier this spring also strengthened his reputation as a lockdown cornerback.

Gilbert is an accomplished track athlete as well, recording a 22.04-second 200-meter dash as a sophomore, with additional 200-meter times of 22.69 and 22.71 seconds. Scouting analyst Gabe Brooks has projected Ryan Gilbert’s potential as a quality starter at the Power 5 level, with the possibility of becoming an impact player for the Texas A&M program.

