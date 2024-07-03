Mike Elko's Texas A&M lands commitment from three-star DL Chace Sims to the class of 2025

Texas A&M has secured a commitment from three-star interior defensive lineman Chace Sims. The standout prospect from Randle High School in Rosenberg, Texas, chose coach Mike Elko's Aggies over other top programs, including Washington, TCU and SMU.

Sims' recruitment journey began with a visit to the Mustangs on May 17, followed by the Huskies on May 31, Kansas on June 14 and Texas Tech on June 21. The final visit to the Aggies on June 21 sealed the deal for him, who found a perfect fit in College Station.

Expand Tweet

Trending

During his junior season in 2023, Sims tallied 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. His sophomore year saw him record 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound DL is a multi-sport athlete, competing in track and field, where he posted an impressive 47-3 shot put throw in February.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Chace Sims is rated as the No. 693 player in the country, the No. 61 defensive lineman, and the No. 106 player in Texas. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 57 interior defensive lineman and the No. 80 player in Texas.

Chace Sims shares why he chose the Aggies

Chace Sims received offers from Pittsburgh, Texas, UTEP, Arizona, Kansas State, Baylor, Houston and Tulsa, among others. However, the opportunity of playing in the SEC and staying close to home made Texas A&M the clear choice for him.

"Like Washington, you play on the biggest stage when you play for the Aggies. Another big thing is, living here in Texas, there's over a million Aggies," Sims said (via 247Sports). "When you want to get a job, a degree from there can really help you."

The connection Sims developed with the Texas A&M coaching staff during his official visit was a big factor in his decision.

“The Texas A&M visit went great,” Sims told On3 following his visit. “The highlights of the visit to me was when me and Coach (Sean) Spence(r) got to talk ball, and how they were going to develop me to perform at the next level.”

Sims becomes the seventh Aggie commit from the Houston area. With Sims' commitment, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class now boasts 18 commitments.

Chace Sims joins four-star players such as Husan Longstreet, Adonyss Currie, Noah Mikhail, Kiotti Armstrong, Marco Jones and Deyjhon Pettaway, as well as three-star recruits like Connor Carty, Tristan Norman and Joshua Moses in the Aggies 2025 class.

The Aggies have climbed to the No. 8 spot nationally, up from No. 17, according to On3. In the SEC, the class now ranks fourth, an improvement from their previous ninth position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback