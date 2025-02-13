Mike Elko's Texas A&M loses commitment of four-star TE to the Class of 2026

Four-star tight end Xavier Tiller decommitted from Texas A&M's 2026 class on Tuesday. The Langston Hughes High School (Georgia) had been committed to Mike Elko's program since Nov. 4.

The Aggies beat out programs like his in-state powerhouse Georgia, alongside Alabama and USC, to secure Tiller's commitment but were unable to hold onto his commitment long-term. He is the No. 19 recruit in Georgia and the No. 8 tight end in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Tiller was among the top performers at the Under Armour Atlanta camp on Sunday, where he proved his athleticism while competing against elite talent from the Southeast. His skill set appeared to be a strong fit for Texas A&M’s offensive system.

With Xavier Tiller's decommitment, the Aggies are left with eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation. The cycle still has a tight end commit in four-star prospect Caleb Tafua.

Which school is trending for Xavier Tiller following his decommitment from Texas A&M?

Even while committed to Texas A&M, Xavier Tiller showed interest in Auburn, visiting the Plains during a major recruiting weekend for the Tigers in late January. Now that he has decommitted from the Aggies, Auburn appears to be the leader in his recruitment.

One aspect of the Tigers' program that stands out to him is how it makes use of its tight ends.

"They use them 12, 11, 13 (personnel)," Tiller told Rivals. "I’ve even seen them use them 14 (personnel) one time, I think, if I'm not mistaken. Coach Ben, we've got a good relationship. I look forward to keep building that relationship."

Auburn tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua has been strongly pursuing Tiller, while Hugh Freeze reinforced Auburn’s interest by visiting his school earlier this year.

"You know they definitely do. I'm big on relationships," Tiller said. "We've got that good relationship on and off the field. Coach Ben, we've got a good relationship. I look forward to keep building that relationship."

Auburn's 2026 class doesn’t have a tight end commit, but it ranks No. 3 in the nation with six committed players.

