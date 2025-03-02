Mike Elko's Texas A&M offers scholarship to emerging safety to the Class of 2026

Three-star safety Gavin Day was once an under-the-radar prospect in the 2026 class, but he quickly gained recognition following a stellar junior season at Faith Lutheran High School (Nevada) in 2024. His standout performances have drawn interest from multiple programs, including Texas A&M.

Ad

Mike Elko's Aggies offered Day a scholarship on Saturday.

"ALL GLORY TO THE MAN ABOVE !! After a great conversation W/ @CoachIsh_ I am beyond blessed and honored to say that I have EARNED an offer from Texas A&M University !!#gigem👍@CoachMikeElko," Day tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Day is a defensive dynamo and a hybrid safety. He excels in multiple roles, whether it's stopping the run, covering wide receivers or rushing the quarterback. His high motor and ability to consistently be in the right position make him a valuable asset on defense, according to Six Star Football.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Day posted 110 total tackles (90 solo), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 16 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one sack and a blocked punt. He ranks as the No. 50 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 4 prospect in Nevada, according to 247Sports.

Ad

Since the start of this year, Day has received offers from USC, Fresno State, Kansas State, Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, Oregon State, Minnesota, Arizona State and Utah State. With the spring evaluation period approaching, he has lined up three official visits: Minnesota on May 30, Arizona on June 6 and Utah on June 20.

As more programs enter the mix, Texas A&M needs to get Day on campus to gain an early advantage in his recruitment.

Ad

Texas A&M's 2026 class safety targets

Texas A&M has one safety commit in three-star prospect Markel Ford from Horn High School in Texas. The Aggies also remain in contention for in-state safety Aaron Bradshaw from Fort Worth High School while targeting Mississippi native Tylan Wilson.

Texas A&M offered multiple safety prospects for their 2026 class, including uncommitted four-star players like Jett Washington, Blaine Bradford, Bralan Womack, Jireh Edwards, Simeon Caldwell, Ayden Pouncey, Kentavion Anderson and Cortez Redding. The Aggies' 2026 class ranks No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference with nine committed players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback