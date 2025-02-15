Mike Elko's Texas A&M receives commitment of four-star DL to the Class of 2026

Four-star defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler committed to Texas A&M's 2026 class on Thursday morning. The Bergen Catholic High School (New Jersey) standout chose Mike Elko's program over Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, Penn State and Miami.

The commitment of the 6-foot-5.5, 260-pound defensive lineman to the Aggies was a bit of a surprise, given that Texas A&M wasn’t seen as a frontrunner in his recruitment. On3 had only given the Aggies a 5.2% chance of landing him.

“Just the connection with the coaches and it felt like home," Kinsler told On3 about his commitment to Texas A&M. “The people in the build that made it very special to me.”

Kinsler is the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 16 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 177 prospect in the nation.

Jermaine Kinsler's commitment is a significant addition for Texas A&M, especially after four-star tight end Xavier Tiller decommitted from the program on Tuesday. Kinsler is set to return to College Station in March and will make another visit for the Aggies’ spring game in April.

Jermaine Kinsler raves about Texas A&M's coaching staff

With Jermaine Kinsler's commitment, Texas A&M already has nine prospects in its 2026 class, ranking No. 5 in the nation and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer apparently played a key role in his recruitment:

“I like how Coach Chaos runs things and I felt that was the best fit for me," Kinsler told On3.

Kinsler was also drawn to Mike Elko's potential on defense:

“I like what Coach Elko is doing and he’s a defensive-minded coach,” Kinsler said. “That definitely led me in that direction.”

Kinsler joins four-star Trashawn Ruffin in the Aggies’ 2026 defensive line class. This cycle is headlined by multiple blue-chip prospects like wide receiver Aaron Gregory, edge rusher Jordan Carter and quarterback Helaman Casuga.

As Texas A&M moves through the offseason, spring practices are set to begin soon. The program is also gaining momentum with defensive line prospects Kordae Houston and Jimmy Alo-Suliafu.

