Mike Elko's Texas A&M receives commitment of four-star LB to the Class of 2026

Four-star linebacker Storm Miller committed to Texas A&M's 2026 class on Wednesday. The Strongsville High School (Ohio) standout chose Mike Elko and the Aggies over an offer list that included Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson and Wisconsin.

“Beyond blessed for this opportunity! Cant wait to get to work! 100% COMMITED! GIG ‘EM! @AggieFootball,” Miller wrote on X following his commitment.

Miller's commitment to Texas A&M came following a visit to College Station.

“From the moment I got there I was blown away by everything and think it’s an opportunity that I can’t pass up,” Miller told On3 following the trip. “It felt like home."

Texas A&M struggled in the 2024 season, finishing 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. However, Miller believes Elko's vision for the program is sound, and he was impressed by defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

"I feel very confident about the direction that Coach Elko is taking the team," the recruit said. "Also Coach Bateman has been with me for a while and he produces NFL talent and is also an amazing person off the field as well. I felt as though I would fit in perfectly not only scheme wise but also as a person at A&M as well!”

Storm Miller is the No. 24 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 15 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Texas A&M 2026 class update following Storm Miller's commitment

Storm Miller had the opportunity to stay close to home and play for Ohio State, as he held an offer from the Buckeyes. However, Texas A&M's allure proved too strong to resist.

With Miller's commitment, the Aggies now have 10 players in their 2026 recruiting class, ranking No. 5 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC. He is the first linebacker pledge in this cycle and is expected to play alongside Tristan Jernigan and Jordan Lockhart.

All 10 of Aggies' 2026 commits are four-star prospects. Leading the class are two top-100 recruits: four-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory and four-star running back Jonathan Hatton. The program continues to trend toward landing additional blue-chip talent.

