Mike Elko's Texas A&M secures commitment of four-star WR to the Class of 2027

Four-star wide receiver George Lamons committed to Texas A&M's 2027 class on Saturday. The Brooks County High School (Georgia) standout chose Mike Elko's program over in-state programs Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Lamons first visited the Aggies in January and received an offer. He returned for their spring game on Saturday, and just 30 minutes into the event, news broke of his commitment to Elko’s program.

"Ever since my first time visiting, it felt like home," Lamons said, via 247Sports. "I can see coach Elko turning the program around, and Coach Wiggins developing me the right way. A lot of great people here in College Station."

Lamons is the first committed player in Texas A&M's 2027 class. He also received offers from programs like Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami, UCF, Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

What does George Lamons' commitment mean to Texas A&M?

On3 lists George Lamons as a wide receiver, while Rivals has him as a tight end. The 6-foot-3.5 and 213-pound prospect boasts a phenomenal combination of size, speed and receiving ability. Although rated as a four-star prospect, he possesses five-star talent when measured against others in the 2026 class.

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Lamons caught 62 passes for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also making an impact on defense with seven tackles and a fumble recovery. His standout season earned him MaxPreps sophomore all-American honors and helped lead Brooks County to a 10-5 record and a spot in the Georgia Class A Division II championship game.

Lamons is the No. 2 tight end in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 5 recruit in Georgia and the No. 42 prospect in the nation. The big challenge for Texas A&M is keeping Lamons' commitment, as there's still a long road to the signing period for a 2027 recruit.

The Aggies are also in the mix for multiple offensive prospects in the 2027 class, including four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen from Bastrop High School (Texas), offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand from Chandler High School (Arizona), running back Jakoby Dixon from Brenham High School (Texas), wide receiver Trenton Yancey from Arlington High School (Texas) and interior offensive lineman Jayden Mack from Hutto High School (Texas).

