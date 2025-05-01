Mike Elko in tough spot as four-star Texas A&M EDGE commit sparks flip rumor with plans for other school visits

Four-star edge rusher Samu Moala has been committed to the Texas A&M Aggies since Oct. 28. However, the Leuzinger High School (California) standout has seen growing push from multiple programs, according to On3's Chad Simmons.
"Those schools reach out about once a week or so to check in on me," Moala said on Wednesday. "I am just keeping the connections with coaches right now. Those schools are showing interest in me, so I will take some visits and see what it is I like at those schools."
Moala has proven his versatility by playing every linebacker position and now projects as an edge rusher, ranked No. 27 nationally in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Rankings. Colleges are pursuing him not only because of his positional flexibility but also due to his elite instincts and explosiveness on the field.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete reached speeds of over 19 mph on Catapult’s GPS tracking system. He is also a standout on the basketball court and has turned down recruiting invites to focus on the sport.
“Basketball took up everything,” Moala said in February, via Bruin Blitz. “I’m fully committed to my team and fully committed to basketball even though I don’t really play it (with collegiate aspirations in mind).”
Moala hasn’t scheduled any official visits yet. Top programs such as Tennessee, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and UCLA are all in pursuit, with visits expected to be lined up soon.
Which school has the best chance of flipping Samu Moala from Texas A&M?
Samu Moala pledged his commitment to Texas A&M after its 38-23 victory over LSU on Oct. 26. The win also helped Mike Elko secure two other four-star commitments from Jordan Carter and Aaron Gregory.
However, high school commitments are often uncertain, and players frequently change their minds. If any team has a strong chance of flipping Moala’s commitment, it is USC. The Trojans were in serious contention before Moala chose the Aggies.
Despite missing out on him initially, USC could pursue Moala again to potentially flip him. Being a California native works in its favor, especially with Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn leading the push. USC has 24 players committed in the 2026 class, ranked No. 2 nationally, with 58% of those recruits coming from California.