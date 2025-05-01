Mike Elko in tough spot as four-star Texas A&M EDGE commit sparks flip rumor with plans for other school visits

Four-star edge rusher Samu Moala has been committed to the Texas A&M Aggies since Oct. 28. However, the Leuzinger High School (California) standout has seen growing push from multiple programs, according to On3's Chad Simmons.

Ad

"Those schools reach out about once a week or so to check in on me," Moala said on Wednesday. "I am just keeping the connections with coaches right now. Those schools are showing interest in me, so I will take some visits and see what it is I like at those schools."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Moala has proven his versatility by playing every linebacker position and now projects as an edge rusher, ranked No. 27 nationally in the 2026 class by the On3 Industry Rankings. Colleges are pursuing him not only because of his positional flexibility but also due to his elite instincts and explosiveness on the field.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete reached speeds of over 19 mph on Catapult’s GPS tracking system. He is also a standout on the basketball court and has turned down recruiting invites to focus on the sport.

Ad

“Basketball took up everything,” Moala said in February, via Bruin Blitz. “I’m fully committed to my team and fully committed to basketball even though I don’t really play it (with collegiate aspirations in mind).”

Moala hasn’t scheduled any official visits yet. Top programs such as Tennessee, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and UCLA are all in pursuit, with visits expected to be lined up soon.

Ad

Which school has the best chance of flipping Samu Moala from Texas A&M?

Samu Moala pledged his commitment to Texas A&M after its 38-23 victory over LSU on Oct. 26. The win also helped Mike Elko secure two other four-star commitments from Jordan Carter and Aaron Gregory.

However, high school commitments are often uncertain, and players frequently change their minds. If any team has a strong chance of flipping Moala’s commitment, it is USC. The Trojans were in serious contention before Moala chose the Aggies.

Despite missing out on him initially, USC could pursue Moala again to potentially flip him. Being a California native works in its favor, especially with Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn leading the push. USC has 24 players committed in the 2026 class, ranked No. 2 nationally, with 58% of those recruits coming from California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More