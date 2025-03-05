Mike Norvell's Florida State eyes potential commitment from nation's top 100 recruit

Four-star safety Kaiden Hall, a standout from Milton High School in Florida, has emerged as a priority target for in-state Florida State in the 2026 recruiting class. On Sunday, 247 Sports' Tom Loy reported that the 2026 class prospect will hit the road for multiple spring visits, including a trip to the Seminoles on March 27.

"I've been a fan all my life, I grew up a fan of Florida State, so I know almost everything about the team, the roster, all that," Hall told The Osceola in January.

Hall is the No. 6 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He visited Florida State in January for an unofficial visit and was impressed.

"It went really good," Hall said. "I got to meet the new coaches, coach Tony White (defensive coordinator), coach Evan Cooper (safety coach). They were just very energetic, very good coaches."

Along with Florida State, Hall has a busy visit schedule ahead and plans to visit Clemson on March 8, Alabama on March 17, LSU on March 23, Auburn on March 29, Michigan on April 5, Oklahoma on April 12 and Ole Miss on April 19.

Kaiden Hall praises Florida State DC Tony White

Florida State’s new defensive coordinator, Tony White, was a two-time Broyles Award nominee for the nation’s top assistant coach before joining the program in December. His arrival has brought positive momentum in recruiting for prospects like Kaiden Hall.

During Hall’s visit in January, White outlined the Seminoles’ new defensive scheme and explained how Hall would be an ideal fit.

"The first thing he said, he makes sure nobody can run the ball, and we saw that for sure (at Nebraska)," Hall said. "He said the defense has got to be physical, aggressive, the hardest players on the team. He sounds like a great guy, get the job done very well, very personal with his players, I feel like he can do a great job."

As of now, Florida and Alabama are the biggest competitors for Hall’s commitment. On3 gives the Gators a 33.9% chance of securing his commitment, followed by the Crimson Tide at 26.4% chance.

Florida State has a 14.3% chance in this race. If the Seminoles can gain an advantage in Hall's recruitment and secure his pledge, he would be the third safety in the Seminoles’ 2026 class, joining four-star prospects Darryl Bell and Tedarius Hughes.

Florida State has seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 13 in the nation.

