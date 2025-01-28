Mike Norvell's Florida State receives commitment of four-star RB to the Class of 2026

Four-star running back Amari Clemons committed to Florida State's 2026 class on Monday. The Marianna High School (Florida) standout chose Mike Norvell's program over programs like Auburn, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina and NC State.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect received a scholarship from the Seminoles in March, and his commitment followed consecutive weekend visits to Tallahassee for the program's Junior Day. Clemons’ decision came just one day after FSU lost a pledge from four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel in this cycle.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Clemons rushed for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns on 153 carries, while also recording 12 receptions for 247 yards. In his sophomore season, he tallied 22 rushing touchdowns, three receiving scores and two kickoff return touchdowns.

"Clemons is a kid that can run," Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein said about Clemons, via Rivals. "When you have his type of speed and quickness there are going to be plenty of teams who offer you. Clemons is a difference maker with the ball in his hands."

Amari Clemons is the No. 24 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 44 prospect in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Amari Clemons opens up about his commitment to Florida State

As an in-state program, Florida State has consistently been a top contender for Amari Clemons, who has visited the campus at least five times unofficially since June. Running back coach David Johnson recruited him for the Seminoles.

“I feel like it’s right for me,” Clemons told On3 following his commitment. “It’s close to home. I have support from my hometown, support from my family."

With his commitment, Clemons becomes the sixth member of FSU's 2026 class, which ranks No. 9 in the nation. Despite the school's lackluster 2024 season with a 2-10 record, the prospect keeps his unwavering trust in the program's potential moving forward.

“I feel like it’s right, not just the football part but the academic part," Clemons said. "I think it will be great for me. I want to succeed in helping turn the program around.”

Florida State has already seen four blue-chip prospects decommit from its 2026 class. Mike Norvell and his staff will need to put in significant effort to retain the remaining six commits and avoid losing more players to in-state rival Florida, as happened with the 2025 class.

