Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles lands commitment from four-star TE Chase Loftin: Reports 

Millard South four-star tight end Chase Loftin announced his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night. The prospect announced his top 10 schools in March, which included Penn State, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma and Auburn, among others.

Loftin has received nearly two dozen offers from several schools. Many recruiting analysts speculated that he might stay closer to home, possibly choosing Nebraska or joining his brother at Kansas State.

Despite visiting Nebraska multiple times and making an official visit to the Cornhuskers just days before his commitment, Loftin found himself drawn to head coach Mike Norvell's Florida State after his official visit earlier in June.

Chase Loftin said Norvell stayed in contact with him every week, which was a big deal for him. He also lauded FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, whom he labeled as "one of the best tight end coaches in the game."

“Florida State definitely just set the bar,” Loftin told On3 after his official visit. “I had a great time. I loved spending time with the coaching staff, especially Coach Norvell and Coach Thomsen! They continue to impress me and are going to be a great option for the decision coming soon!”

During his junior season, Chase Loftin played a crucial role in leading Elkhorn North to their first-ever Class B state semifinal appearance. He recorded 34 receptions for 440 yards and six touchdowns this past season, earning him well-deserved all-state honors.

Florida State's recruiting class gains momentum with Chase Loftin's commitment

The Seminoles entered June with only four commits in their 2025 recruiting class. Now, they have eight commits in the class, with three joining on and after June 24. According to On3 rankings, Florida State's 2025 class has climbed to 9th nationally, up from 12th previously.

Loftin is ranked as the No. 286 overall prospect, the No. 17 tight end in the 2025 class and the No. 2 prospect in Nebraska, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 23 tight end in the class and the No. 2 recruit in the state.

Chase Loftin joins four-star defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, four-star edge rusher Javion Hilson, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles, four-star quarterback Tramell Jones, and four-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard.