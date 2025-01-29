Mike Norvell's Florida State targets four-star QB for the Class of 2026 following Brady Smigiel's decommitment

Florida State lost the commitment of four-star quarterback Tramell Jones in the 2025 class but still wrapped up the cycle by signing four-star QB Kevin Sperry. On Sunday, the Seminoles experienced a similar setback in the 2026 class when four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel backed off his pledge.

In response, Mike Norvell and his staff wasted no time by extending offers to several highly rated quarterback prospects, including Bowe Bentley from Celina High School in Texas. Norvell personally delivered the offer, and Bentley later shared the news on X on Sunday.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Norvell, I am blessed to receive an offer from Florida State!!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bentley is rated as a three-star prospect by On3 Industry Rankings, but 247Sports considers him a four-star. He has also received offers from Arizona, UCF, Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others.

Oklahoma is considered as the leader in Bentley's recruitment with a 42.7% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3, while the Seminoles lags behind at 2.4%. However, the Seminoles edge might increase moving forward if they make a strong push.

Following Bowe Bentley, FSU also sent scholarship to four-star QB Landon Duckworth from Jackson High School in Alabama.

What will Bowe Bentley's potential commitment will mean for Florida State?

As a junior in 2024, Bowe Bentley guided Celina to a flawless 16-0 season, securing the Texas 4A D-I state championship. He proved his dual-threat ability by passing for 3,330 yards and 40 touchdowns while also adding 933 rushing yards and 16 rushing scores. With new Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn favoring quarterbacks who excel both through the air and on the run, Bentley seems to be an ideal fit for the Seminoles' system.

Greg Powers of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football praised Bentley’s ability to make plays under pressure:

"What I really like about his skill set is he's an improvisational type of quarterback," Powers said. "He's a guy who can extend plays, get outside the pocket, make things happen, has the arm to make all the throws but isn't bothered by pressure."

Bentley is the No. 26 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 51 prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback