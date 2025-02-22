Mike Norvell's FSU targets in-state 2026 class four-star safety with official visit scheduled for June

FSU has been actively pursuing four-star safety Xavier Lherisse for a long while. The standout from Eau Gallie High School (Florida) also holds Mike Norvell's program in high regard and has scheduled an official visit to the program on June 22.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect previously attended FSU’s Elite Camp in June 2023, though the Seminoles didn’t extend an offer until September of last year.

"That's the one school I've been wanting forever now," Lherissee told Rivals after getting the scholarship offer. "They just wanted me to get back on campus.

"FSU has always been my dream school. My uncle and my dad would take me to all the camps and games when I was little and my freshman year they came to talk to me and they said they liked me but just never offered until now."

Ad

If Lherisse commits, he will become the fourth safety in Florida State’s 2026 recruiting class, joining Darryl Bell, Tedarius Hughes, and Karon Maycock. He also has visits scheduled with Auburn on May 30, Oregon on June 6 and Notre Dame on June 12.

FSU isn't the favorite to land Xavier Lherisse's commitment

Xavier Lherisse is the No. 27 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 46 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. A multi-sport athlete at Eau Gallie, he also competes in basketball and baseball.

Ad

During his junior season in 2024, Lherisse tallied 41 tackles, six interceptions, and three pass breakups. Although his recruitment is still in the early stages, Florida State has been a long-time personal favorite.

"I've always wanted to go here and I love the area and coaches," Lherissee told Rivals in September.

Interestingly, Auburn is considered the leader in Lherissee's recruitment with a 30.5% chance of securing his commitment, while Florida State has only a 4.1% chance, according to On3. However, his upcoming visit presents an opportunity for the Seminoles to strengthen their position in his recruitment.

Mike Norvell's program has also secured an official visit in June with four-star safety Kaiden Hall. He is also an in-state prospect and is the No. 6 safety in the 2026 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.