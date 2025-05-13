"Mikel is clear No. 1" "Acuff overrated": Hoops fans voice displeasure at the Top 10 PG rankings of the 2025 Class ft. Acaden Lewis, Cayden Boozer

Duke Blue Devils signee Cayden Boozer and Villanova Wildcats signee Acaden Lewis were among the top point guards from the 2025 Class in the famous basketball publication 247Sports' final 2025 Top247 Rankings.

The Instagram page of 247Sports released the rankings on Monday, which saw Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr. in first place, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr. in second, Houston Cougars signee Kingston Flemings in third and Boozer and Lewis in the next two places, respectively:

Hoops fans shared their opinions on the rankings by 247Sports:

Hoops fans voice displeasure at the Top 10 PG rankings of the 2025 Class ft. Acaden Lewis, Cayden Boozer

"Mikel is the clear #1," one commented.

"Acuff is overrated," another added.

"Nah i think Lewis should be above Kingston but that's just my opinion, I've seen him play last to last szn at sidwell and boy can he move the ball around, can yall confirm if flemings is actually better than Lewis? maybe I gotta watch some of his clips then lol," one commented.

"Is Boozer really like that genuine question?," another wondered.

More fans joined the comments section with their opinions:

"People really here askin if cayden should be in contention, look at his assist numbers.. the only thing the man needs to improve on is his athleticism which will come as he growns and has a better understanding or people around to teach him.. that is what college ball is for, u get better skills because u get better coaches and facilities around u.. wait n watch him at duke next szn," one wrote.

"Eli needa be higher," a fan commented about Eli Ellis.

"Not enough people talk about Kingston Fleming he nice," another commented.

Cayden Boozer helps the Columbus Explorers to the state championship

Boozer played a crucial part in the Explorers winning their fourth consecutive state championship. In his final year of high school, the son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer played 33 games and averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game.

Furthermore, in the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, the Explorers defeated all their opponents by at least 30 points. They lifted the trophy after beating Windermere 68-34 on March 8.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

