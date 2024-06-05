Minkah Fitzpatrick's younger brother Justice Fitzpatrick excited for summer Alabama visit as No. 1 CB in country: "I grew up around there" 

The Alabama Crimson Tide extended a scholarship offer to one of the nation's top defensive backs in the class of 2026, Justice Fitzpatrick. The cornerback hails from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida and is recognized as the No. 1 cornerback in his class.

Alabama has been active during the contract period, as they are busy preparing for a robust schedule of official visits for their class of 2025 commitments over the summer. The Crimson Tide has also secured commitments from two defensive backs, Jamarrion Gordon and Dorian Barney, from the 2026 class.

Justice Fitzpatrick initially received an offer from Alabama under the tenure of former head coach Nick Saban, but it hit a snag following Saban’s recent retirement. But current Alabama defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler re-extended the offer to Fitzpatrick on Tuesday. He is now set to make his first visit to Alabama this summer.

Trending

Fitzpatrick took to X/Twitter to share the news of his scholarship offer from Alabama:

Expand Tweet

The connection between Justice Fitzpatrick and Alabama is not new, as he is the younger brother of former Alabama star and current Pittsburgh Steeler safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick. Justice spent several formative years in Tuscaloosa, cheering on his older brother Minkah.

"I grew up around there & it’s very comfortable scenery for me," Justice said [via 247 Sports].

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s phenomenal college career includes winning two national championships with Alabama. He was a two-time All-American before being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Justice Fitzpatrick secures more than 2 dozen offers

Justice Fitzpatrick holds more than 25 college football offers heading into his junior season. He has offers from USC, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Ohio State, UCF and West Virginia.

Expand Tweet

The young star is predicted to be a cornerback but can also play incredibly at the free safety position. 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 33 player in America, the No. 1 cornerback nationally and the No. 6 recruit in Florida.

Fitzpatrick recorded 13 tackles, two interceptions and three deflections as a sophomore in 2023. It followed his freshman year at St. Thomas Aquinas in 2022, where he contributed to the team’s Florida 3M state title win with three tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Fitzpatrick is also a talented track athlete as he recorded competitive times of 23.38 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 53.63 seconds in the 400-meter dash as a ninth grader.

Where do you think Justice Fitzpatrick should play college football? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.