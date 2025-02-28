"Model of consistency, efficiency and productivity": NCAA analyst makes bold claim for Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer's future college career

On Thursday, NCAA analyst Jonathan Givony shared a player analysis post on former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, on his Instagram account.

The post, a six-slide carousel, included two video clips of Givony's breakdown of Cameron's skills, achievements, and physical attributes, along with two highlight clips showcasing his performance on the court.

"Cam Boozer, a two-time gold medalist and MVP at the U16 and U17 FIBA levels, three-time Nike EYBL champion and Florida state champion, is a model of consistency, efficiency and productivity," Givony said. "No one should be surprised if Boozer emerges as the best player in college basketball next season."

Boozer is currently ranked No. 3 in the country, but according to Givony's analysis, he has an edge over other top-ranked players. The analyst added that Cameron's ranking does not in any way indicate inferiority in his talent level.

"We thought long and hard about Boozer at number one and may regret not having him there ultimately," Givony said. "Being ranked third is more of an indication of the strength of this craft than a knock on his talent level."

Givony also highlighted Cameron Boozer's evolution as a player, noting how his skill set has evolved over the years, which has earned him comparisons with NBA star Paolo Banchero.

"Known earlier in his career as a bruising big man who dominates the interior with physicality and fundamentals," the analyst said. "He has significantly improved as a ball handler, playmaker, and outside shooter, which has led to some Paolo Banchero comparisons.

"He's far ahead of him defensively though, as he can switch on to smaller players with strong agility and lateral quickness while protecting the room with instincts, timing and technique that helps him guard everyone from point guards through centers."

Like Banchero, the 6-foot-9 power Cameron Boozer will be representing Duke at the college level alongside his brother Cayden.

Cameron Boozer named a finalist for the prestigious Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year award

Five-star Duke commit Cameron Boozer is set to add another accolade to his already enviable stack. The Columbus High School star has been named as one of the five finalists for the 2025 Naismith Boys' High School Player of the Year award.

The award winner is said to be announced on March 7. Cameron Boozer will be hoping to win over the other four nominees, including No. 1-ranked BYU commit AJ Dybantsa and Prolific Prep's No. 2-ranked prospect, Darryn Peterson.

IMG Academy's Darius Acuff Jr. and Nate Ament of Highland High School are also in the running for the award.

