"Modern day Tmac" Hoops fans liken AJ Dybantsa's playing style to NBA legend Tracy McGrady

High school hoop fans have compared AJ Dybantsa’s style of basketball to that of seven-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady. Dybantsa is the No. 1 overall prospect in the high school basketball class of 2025 and has earned comparisons to some of the great basketball players.

Fans shared their opinions after watching some highlights from one of Dybantsa's games that was shared by Courtsidefilms' Instagram Page. The post was captioned:

"Who’s the best NBA comparison for AJ Dybantsa?! #1 ranked player committed to BYU"

Many fans compared him to McGrady, with one even calling him the modern-day version of the former NBA star.

“Tmac,” a fan said in the comments.

“Modern day Tmac mix with PG13,” another fan said.

“T Mac,” another wrote.

Hoops fans liken AJ Dybantsa's playing style to NBA's Tracy McGrady (Image via Instagram/@courtsidefilms)

Some fans compared him to some of the current players in the NBA.

“Reminds me of Poole or KD honestly 😂,” a fan said.

“Kd," another fan said.

“Shai,” a high school hoops fan wrote.

In January in an interview with BYU Sports Nation, Dybantsa revealed that his favorite players included the likes of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker but the small forward stated that he liked the comparison to Tracy McGrady and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I mean, I like the Tracy McGrady and Shai comparison a lot because that’s like the two guys that I’ve been studying my game after," Dybantsa said (03:12).

AJ Dybantsa has been in his bag for Utah Prep

He might not be a finished product yet, but Dybantsa has been balling out for Utah Prep as he enters the home stretch of his high school basketball career. The No. 1 overall prospect was in his bag as he recorded 33 points and 12 rebounds in Utah Prep’s 63-68 loss to Bella Vista College on Friday.

In the game that preceded the Bella Vista encounter, Dybantsa dropped 35 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists as Utah Prep beat Sagemont Prep 82-79 on Thursday. He shot 7-8 from the 3-point line and made 8-10 free throws.

