“Mom adrenaline does something to the brain”: Laura Govan opens up about staying awake 60 hours straight after Alijah Arenas’ horrific car crash

Laura Govan, mother of the USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story after her son recovered from a car accident on Apr. 24.

The 45-year-old TV personality talked on Instagram about staying up for 60 hours straight after the crash:

"Still trying to get back to some type of normalcy ... after staying awake for 60 hours straight running on Mom adrenaline does something to the brain ... Crazy Part I'll do it again if Need Be #GodsHands," Govan captioned her story.

(Image: IG/lauramgovan)

TMZ's report suggested that the crash occurred due to excessive speeding, leading to Alijah Arenas' Tesla Cybertruck hitting a fire hydrant and a tree. Arenas made it out of the vehicle when the emergency responders arrived.

However, he had to be put in a medically induced coma because of smoke inhalation. Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas posted a video showing Arenas looking over the gifts he received, thanking everybody on Thursday:

"I want to thank Jose, Bryant, and Robert for saving @alijah0arenas — he can’t wait to meet you guys. Truly grateful to everyone for the prayers, love, and support during his healing. Much love.

"Funny enough, Alijah told his boys way back: “If I’m ever in a coma, don’t bring flowers. Bust in rapping ‘I might swerve, bend that corner, woah’ by @gelo like it’s the national anthem.

"Because nothing screams perfect timing like saying ‘Swerve on that corner, woah’… right after you actually did. Into a tree. Into a hospital stay😮‍💨 🗣️WELCOME HOME ❤️," Gilbert Arenas captioned the post.

Laura Govan's heartfelt message in support of mothers across the world

Laura Govan, who is seen supporting her kids' basketball through her social media and attending their games, shared a heartfelt message for all the mothers across the world on her IG story on Mar. 28.

""Real M O M Sh*t ...," Govan captioned her story with red hearts as she tagged all her kids.

Laura Govan's heartfelt message in support of mothers across the world (image: ig/lauramgovan)

"So, let me explain. Just because I want you, for all the moms, who support moms, the real moms anyway. But this sh*t ain't no joke. You all have no idea the running around it takes and some of the things we do just to make sure that your kids are straight," said Govan.

A user shared her story on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

She continued, "It's almost 2 A.M. East Coast time. And when I tell you, I've been running. I still got pickups at the airport, drop offs and everything else you could imagine. But yeah, man, when you all see moms doing their thing, not that I want a pat on my back, but for those who deserve a pat on their back, give it to them. It's needed. Some of us don't want a da*n cape, we want a nap. So be easy on the moms, the real ones."

Alijah Arenas will join Eric Musselman's side along with Jerry Easter next season.

