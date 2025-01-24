  • home icon
Mom La La Anthony drops 1-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony poses in luxury brand’s apparel

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Jan 24, 2025 12:49 GMT
Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, has impressed with his performances for Long Island Lutheran High School. Off the court, Anthony has his own clothing brand, One Way. Recently, the Syracuse signee shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, showcasing a Burberry jacket for an advertisement.

"Burberry on Kiy @burberry #ad," Anthony captioned the post.

Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, shared her reaction to her son's post in the comments section:

"Super 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented La La Anthony.

Last week, Anthony also dropped some t-shirts that read, "SWAG IS MY SERENITY," and shared some pictures on Instagram:

In the second episode of season 2 of "Overtime" in September, he discussed his brand and expressed his desire to promote it through American rapper Lil Baby or Canadian rapper Drake.

“My future goal for the brand is just to keep expanding, eventually I want to open up a store in a city or something like that," Kiyan Anthony said. "I want to open up a store. If I could have anybody in One Way I would probably put a rapper like Lil Baby or Drake in some One Way on stage. I feel like if one of those people had the brand on it would definitely blow.”

For Long Island Lutheran High School, Anthony returned after a month-long injury on Jan. 11, contributing six points, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes to help his team to a 68-52 win against Orangeville at the La Porte Invitational

In the Hoophall Classic, Anthony scored 16 points and had two assists, leading the team to a 68-55 win against La Lumiere on Sunday.

La La Anthony promotes Kiyan Anthony's clothing brand

La La Anthony has consistently shown support for her son through her comments and Instagram stories, praising his performances on the court.

This time, she took to her Instagram story to promote her son's brand, tagging both him and his partner, who goes by the IG username @jadyndefense:

La La Anthony promotes Kiyan Anthony&#039;s clothing brand (Source: @lala/Instagram)
La La Anthony promotes Kiyan Anthony's clothing brand (Source: @lala/Instagram)

The clothing brand was founded by Anthony in 2023 and specializes in streetwear, t-shirts, hoodies and joggers.

Next season, Anthony will join Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack at Adrian Autry's Syracuse.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
