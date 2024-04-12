Montverde Academy class of 2020 vs class of 2024: How Cooper Flagg and co emulated Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes

Montverde Academy, located in Montverde, Florida, is renowned for its strong basketball program. The school has a rich history of nurturing and developing top-tier athletes, many of whom have gone on to play at the collegiate level and beyond.

The school’s basketball program, known as the Center for Basketball Development (CBD), is one of the most successful high school basketball programs in the country. The program has produced numerous professional players and has consistently ranked among the top high school teams in the nation.

Montverde Academy: A Tale of Two Classes - Did Cooper Flagg Outplay Cade Cunningham ?

Cade Cunningham: The Class of 2020 Phenom

Cade Cunningham, the nation’s No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2020, led Montverde Academy to a perfect 25-0 record during his senior year.

He went on to play a year at Oklahoma State before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. As a Piston, he has posted an average of 18.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 6 APG in 101 career games.

Cooper Flagg: The Rising Star of Class of 2024

Cooper Flagg, on the other hand, has been making waves in the Class of 2024. He was named the Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2023-24 high school basketball season. He also led Montverde Academy to a 79-63 win over Paul VI in the Chipotle Nationals Championship.

Flagg’s performance on the court has been nothing short of spectacular. He averaged 16.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 30 games this season. His skills and leadership were instrumental in leading the Eagles to a perfect 30-0 record during the regular season.

Cooper Flagg vs Cade Cunningham: A Comparison

Both Cade Cunningham and Cooper Flagg have shown exceptional talent and potential during their high school careers.

Cade Cunningham is known for his exceptional court vision and unselfish play. Despite being a point-forward, he has shown more vision and unselfishness than his assist-numbers suggest. He has a knack for making something out of nothing when the moment calls for it, striking a balance between his team’s need for his scoring and his natural instincts whipping the ball around as a passer.

On the other hand, Cooper Flagg is also a triple-double threat with his passing upside. He has great vision for his size and could end up being the dominant point forward archetype that we see around the NBA today. He can create for himself, leveraging great footwork, post moves, and dribble moves to generate space and good looks.

Cunningham was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft. His style of play is reminiscent of Luka Doncic, with excellent court vision, change of pace, and body control. His elite BBIQ and feel for the game, combined with his 6-8 frame make him a nightmare to defend.

Flagg, a Duke commit, is one of the most complete two-way prospects. He’s a mobile and uniquely talented PF with an advanced game and an all-around skill-set. He’s one of the most instinctual and dominant defenders. At this point, he looks like a sure-fire one and done and an early favorite to go no.1 overall in the 2025 draft.

Both Cunningham and Flagg have shown exceptional talent and potential, each with their unique strengths. As they continue to develop and refine their skills, the basketball world eagerly awaits to see how their careers will unfold in the NBA.