Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) and the Montverde Academy's small forward, received a message from Hollywood star Adam Sandler, whose net worth is estimated at $440,000,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

Assistant coach of the Montverde Girls Basketball team and her brother, Levell Hall, took to Instagram to share a video with Sandler. Saniyah Hall reshared the video to her IG story with a one-word reaction:

Montverde's Saniyah Hall shares 1-word reaction to $440,000,000 valued Hollywood star Adam Sandler's message for her (Image: IG/ Saniyah Hall)

"him," the Montverde player captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

"Shoutout to @adamsandler with the positive message for @saniyahhall_! Thank you brother," read the caption of Levell Hall's story.

Here's what Adam Sandler said to Hall:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Saniyah, congratulations! Keep up the good work and you working with your brother, that's the way to go," said Sandler in the message.

Hall, who has led Montverde to a 25-1 record this season, has played there since her freshman year. In 79 matches, the 6-foot-2 small forward is averaging 22.9 points, 2.9 assists, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. This season, Hall posted averages of 20.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.8 spg and 1.3 bpg, in 26 games.

Ad

However, she improved her stats from her freshman year to her sophomore year. In the 2022-23 season, Hall played 23 games and averaged 22.6 points, eight rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

In her sophomore year, Hall averaged a double-double, recording 25.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 29 matches.

Furthermore, Hall leads Montverde in points, steals and blocks and ranks 2nd in rebounds.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Saniyah Hall?

According to On3, Saniyah Hall has taken two unofficial visits. These include her first unofficial visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jul. 17 and to the USC Trojans on Nov. 6.

Ad

Furthermore, the forward has received interest from 17 programs, including USC, Ohio State, Maryland, Florida State, Michigan and Illinois, among others. The publisher's recruitment prediction machine suggests that the Buckeyes lead the race to sign Hall, with a 36.5% chance, followed by the Trojans, with a 32.0% probability.

Florida State has received a 2.5% chance of signing Hall while colleges including Maryland, Xavier, Michigan, Kentucky and others have a 2.1% prediction to sign the forward.

Saniyah Hall still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback