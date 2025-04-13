"More to come": Notre Dame fans react as Irish jump in recruiting rankings following commitment of 5-star EDGE Rodney Dunham

Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class got a huge boost on Thursday with the announcement of five-star EDGE prospect Rodney Dunham’s commitment to the program. The addition saw them jump two places to No. 6 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Fighting Irish fans and those of their rivals reacted to the bump.

A Texas fan, TexasSECBoy, wrote:

“It's April lol. We haven't even begun our onslaught.”

Another rival fan, Beamer Ball, wrote:

“Gonna be funny when they fail yet again to win.”

However, there were positive reactions from Notre Dame fans.

Nacho Libre wrote:

“They're not done yet.”

Another Fighting Irish fan, Tyler Buchner Burner, commented:

“Gonna keep rising.”

Similarly, Billy Bob remarked:

“More to come.”

A tweep, Michael, also commented,

“Go Irish. Welcome home Rodney.”

The Fighting Irish’s 2026 class is currently headlined by Rodney Dunham. The five-star EDGE from Charlotte (North Carolina) is the No. 19 overall prospect in the class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He's also the No. 3 EDGE prospect nationally.

Dunham was in high demand, with programs like Georgia, Tennessee, Duke and South Carolina keenly recruiting him. However, he passed on these offers to answer Marcus Freeman's call.

Rodney Dunham, Ebenezer Ewetade and more about Notre Dame’s 2026 recruiting class

After leaping Clemson and Texas A&M in the rankings, the Irish are pushing for their top class since Marcus Freeman's hiring. The class, having received nine pledges, has seven blue-chip prospects committed.

For Rodney Dunham, the choice was clear. He told On3’s Steve Wiltfong in an interview:

“Well, no school compares with ND. The level of football you get to play, plus the degree you earn, plus the connections you get, plus the type of people you’re around. There is nobody else in the country that has that.”

Dunham is joining fellow North Carolina EDGE prospect Ebenezer Ewetade, who announced his commitment to the Irish earlier this month. Ewetade is the No. 36 overall prospect nationally, and he revealed the thought behind his decision in a chat with On3.

“I feel like they’re going to be increasing, winning more games, going to national championships. The stats don’t lie. The developmental part. I feel like Coach Washington can make me a better D-linemen. I’ve seen workouts online and all the good stuff that can make me better on the field.”

Notre Dame has a 33-10 record under Freeman, reaching the national championship game last season.

