"Most coaches are scared to go for an Ohio kid": Four-star CB amazed by Kalen DeBoer & Alabama staff's bold recruiting move

Fast 7v7 has been stacked with several top-tier prospects, including four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, the No. 1 recruit in Ohio (per On3). The Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) standout has been a priority target for Alabama and is set to return to Tuscaloosa on Monday for another visit.

"Most coaches are scared to go for an Ohio kid because of Ohio State, so it means a lot," Hill told Bama247.

Hill previously visited Alabama during their 41-34 victory over Georgia on Sept. 28 and received an in-home visit from the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Jan. 20.

“Everyone has a pitch, but I wouldn’t even call it a pitch with Alabama,” Hill's father told Tuscaloosa News. “They just came and just was real with us, and was like, ‘Hey man … we believe you could be a guy to come in here and make an impact early.’ It wasn’t even as much as a pitch. It was just having a real, genuine conversation about what would be the plan for him if he decided to come down to Alabama.”

Alongside Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, USC and Michigan are among the top contenders for Hill.

As the in-state powerhouse and reigning national champions, the Buckeyes are widely seen as the front-runner in Hill's recruitment. However, the Crimson Tide's strong push might shift the momentum in their favor.

Alabama DB coach Maurice Linguist remains high on Elbert Hill

Alabama first contacted Elbert Hill the spring before his junior season in 2024, and since then, he has built strong relationships with coach Kalen DeBoer, Crimson Tide defensive back coach Maurice Linguist and general manager Courtney Morgan.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback is known for his active hands, which help him disrupt passes and create incompletions. He is the No. 30 prospect in the nation and the No. 3 cornerback in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Linguist is the primary recruiter of Hill at Alabama.

“Coach (Linguist) was just kind of like, ‘Hey man, this is a guy,’” Elbert Hill's father told Tuscaloosa News. “‘This is an Alabama guy. This is an SEC cornerback.’”

Elbert Hill can be another big addition to Alabama's 2026 class, which secured two back-to-back commitments last week. The Crimson Tide ranks No. 11 in the nation with three committed players in the 2026 class.

