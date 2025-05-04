"Must be destiny": Former Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis' mom shares heartfelt post following son's Big East decision 

Four-star prospect Acaden Lewis, who was previously committed to the Kentucky Wildcats, has flipped his college commitment to Villanova, and his mom, Nateya Pompeo, is thrilled with the decision.

Ad

Pompeo posted on Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the big news. She shared a post with pictures of Acaden Lewis rocking a Villanova jersey and herself in Villanova gear.

She captioned the post:

"WE COMMITTED ✌🏽✌🏾 @novambb: we been throwing them V's up, must be destiny. PHILLY WE OTW! I can finally exhale 🙏🏽🥹 This wildcat scenario before & after has CRAZY meant to be energy 🐾🐾♟️"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Acaden Lewis committed to Kentucky in November 2024. However, by April 10th of 2025, he announced his decommitment, five days after the Wildcats landed Pittsburgh point guard Jaland Lowe via transfer. His decommitment leaves Kentucky with only two recruits in the 2025 class: four-star prospects Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno.

In the same vein, Lewis' commitment to Villanova makes him their second class of 2025 recruit. He will be joining Nico Onyekwere, who was also previously committed to Florida State before switching his commitment to Villanova.

Ad

Lewis finished his high school senior year at the Sidwell Friends High School in Washington DC, where he averaged 12,6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

He led the Quakers to first place finish in the Washington, DC Section District of Columbia Mid-Atlantic Basketball league with an 11-1 record and an overall 24-6 season record.

He also led the team to the state championship finals, which they unfortunately lost by 67-51 to the Gonzaga Eagles.

Ad

Acaden Lewis explained his Connection with Villanova

Although Acaden Lewis didn't commit to Villanova right away, initially choosing Kentucky over them, he's always had a strong relationship with the program.

In an interview with ESPN, the 6-foot-2 point guard revealed that his connection with Villanova goes all the way back to his sophomore year when he first transferred to Sidwell Friends High School.

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova," Lewis said. "We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell. Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland. I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me."

Acaden Lewis also took visits to St. John's, Georgia, and Miami, who were also in the running for his commitment after he decommitted from Kentucky. He eventually decided to join head coach Kevin Willard and the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More