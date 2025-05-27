"Must’ve been nervous in the vid": Fans react to clip of Demarrion Gardner; the LeBron James fan who went against Steph Curry in Mr. Beast's challenge

Internet personality Mr. Beast put a four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry, and a Class of 2025 high school player, Demarrion Gardner, in a 3-point challenge with a $100,000 prize for the winner in February. Furthermore, Gardner was given 60 seconds against Curry's 30 seconds.

Ad

Before the challenge started, Mr. Beast asked Gardner if he would choose LeBron James or Curry, and the high school player chose James. The challenge ended with Curry converting 14 3-pointers, while Gardner scored nine. Famous basketball page MaxPreps uploaded some highlights.

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans joined the comments section to share their reactions about Gardner's performance.

Fans react to clip of Demarrion Gardner, the LeBron James fan who went against Steph Curry in Mr. Beast's challenge

"Must’ve been nervous in the vid 😂," a fan commented.

Ad

A fan added, "gang he put up 8 threes. I only woulda made 2 in front of curry 😭."

"should get a scholarship at atleast a d2 college after this lmao.. Internet does wonders found this kid out from nowhere.. let's atleast give him sum.. must be bummed out after losing out on 100000 man i think he would've done it if he had triple the time 😂😂," added another fan.

Ad

A fan commented, ''Bro did not just piss off steph for lebron and lost the 100 grand😭🙏."

More fans had mixed reactions about Gardner's shooting ability.

Fans react to clip of Demarrion Gardner, the LeBron James fan who went against Steph Curry in Mr. Beast's challenge

"No wonder it’s hard to watch CBB these kids just can’t shoot…," commented a fan.

Ad

This fan commended his shooting, "😂😂steph wouldve taken it easy if he chose lebron.. 100k on the line? im choosing lebron infront of curry lol.. but gotta respect that the yn stood his ground and still shot 9, curry shouldve given some other challenge except half the time."

"I think the kid is a lefty 🤦🏻‍♂️horrible shooting!" a fan commented.

Ad

A look at Demarrion Gardner's high school career before he appeared on Mr. Beast's video

Demarrion Gardner finished his senior year at the McClymonds Warriors last season. The team finished with a 10-16 record and a 2-6 record in the California Oakland Section Basketball League, where they finished fourth.

In their state championship journey, the Warriors were knocked out in the quarter finals after a 54-37 loss against Oakland on Feb. 20.

While there are no college offers for Gardner, in an interview with Prep Hoops, he claimed that he will be open to offers from any D1, D2 or D3 universities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More