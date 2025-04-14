"My bad Noah Lyles": Oregon Ducks target Brandon Arrington Jr. sends a message to the fastest man in America as he shatters his track meet record

Brandon Arrington Jr., a dual-sport athlete from Mount Miguel High School (California), created headlines after shattering Noah Lyles' 200m Arcadia Invitational record on Saturday. The five-star cornerback from the Class of 2026 finished the race in 20.35 seconds, obliterating Lyles' record of 20.48.

In an interview after the race, Arrington said,

"It means a lot. My bad Noah Lyles. I didn't mean to do it you." (via DyeStat on Instagram)

The California native is one of the best football recruits in the country, per On3. The five-star recruit is ranked No. 13 in the nation and is the best player at his position in the Class of 2026, according to the recruiting website. He is also the second-best recruit from California.

Arrington is sitting on offers from Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Oregon and Penn State. There is a chance that the five-star recruit might play both sports in college.

According to On3, the Texas A&M Aggies are the frontrunners to land the cornerback. The website has given them an 83.5% chance of acquiring Arrington.

Brandon Arrington Jr. talks about USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are in the race to land Brandon Arrington Jr. They have the second-best odds of acquiring the talented recruit, per On3.

Arrington spoke about the program in an interview with On3's Chad Simmons on March 9.

"What excites me is that they showed me love and showed the priority they have for me and they been showing love since day one," Arrington said.

"After my official visits, I am probably going to cut my list down to four schools, then commit to one. Like this list, my commitment will come down to relationships, development and being in a place where I want to be."

The Trojans' Class of 2026 is the best-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports. They have landed commitments from 22 athletes, including the likes of Xavier Griffin, RJ Sermons and Simote Katoanga. Acquiring Arrington will give the Lincoln Riley-led program their best defensive prospect from the Class of 2026.

