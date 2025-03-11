Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026, according to On3's Industry Rankings, was elated by the news of the No. 1 football recruit in Kentucky, Marlon Harbin, committing to Louisville. Harbin, who had offers from Kentucky and Miami, chose the Cardinals and shared the news on his Instagram account.

Stokes reshared Harbin's post with a five-word comment on Instagram story:

"My Brudda since a lil one @5starr_marlon," Stokes wrote, adding finger-crossing emojis.

"My Brudda": Notre Dame's Tyran Stokes shares his reaction to Kentucky's No. 1 high school recruit committing to Louisville football (Image: IG/_thetyranstokes)

Harbin wrote on IG: "Don’t ask me if I’m done yet, I work till it’s sunset and grind nonstop so my mama know her SONS set! 1000% committed."

Harbin, who ranks as the No. 78 wide receiver in the class of 2026, became the fourth player from the 2026 class to commit to Louisville over the last four days. In the 2023-24 season, Harbin caught 47 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns. Furthermore, he ran the ball 123 times for 704 yards and 12 scores.

He also displayed his defensive prowess after recording 10 tackles, two interceptions and a pick-six as a sophomore.

On the other hand, Stokes has led the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks to the regional finals of the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships. They secured a comfortable 76-56 win against Montgomery.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-7 small forward recorded a double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds in the 66-64 win against St. Joseph in the regional semifinals. Sherman Oaks and Tyran Stokes will now face Roosevelt on Tuesday for a chance to secure the championship against Archbishop Riordan or De La Salle on Saturday.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Tyran Stokes?

Tyran Stokes, the class of 2026 recruit, has received interest from 26 programs, including Louisville, Kentucky, Xavier, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others. However, his only official visit was to the Cardinals on Oct. 3.

The Cardinals lead the race to land Stokes at 66.8%, followed by Kentucky with a 1.9% chance and Xavier with a 1.6% probability. Oregon and Texas A&M have a 1.3% prediction each.

Stokes still has another year to decide on his collegiate career. Which program will we see Stokes play in?

