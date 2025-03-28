"My cuties": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan poses in white in a sweet selfie with daughter Hamiley Arenas on IG

Laura Govan, the American TV personality and the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star, Gilbert Arenas, is very active on social media. She frequently shares pictures and videos with her kids and her friends.

On Wednesday, she shared a picture on her Instagram story, featuring her daughter, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks star Hamiley Arenas, and the American model and socialite, Jordyn Woods. Govan wore a white jacket in the picture.

"My Cuties," Govan captioned the story after tagging Hamiley Arenas and Jordyn Woods, with two red hearts.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan stuns in white in a sweet selfie with daughter Hamiley Arenas on IG (Image: IG/ LauraGovan)

In another story, Govan shared a picture with her youngest daughter as the duo stood in the changing room and Arenas tried on new clothes:

"Always up to something ..." She captioned the story and tagged her daughter.

Laura Govan shares a snap with her daughter, Hamiley Arenas (Image: IG/ lauramgovan)

Hamiley Arenas was the silver lining for Sherman Oaks in an otherwise underwhelming season. They finished the season with a 12-16 overall, finishing their season with six consecutive losses and a 0-10 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.

However, Hamiley averaged a double-double in her debut season for the Sherman Oaks. The 5-foot-10 combo guard played 25 matches and scored 25.3 points, grabbed 10.5 rebounds, dished out 3.1 assists, stole the ball 2.8 times and had 0.9 blocks per game.

Her eldest son, Alijah Arenas, was selected as a McDonald's All-American and was one of the few players who reclassified but maintained their five-star status. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is heading to USC Trojans next season and led his team, Chatsworth, to the CIF North Regional trophy after a 66-51 win against Bakersfield Christian.

Laura Govan shows the crowd outside the Dallas arena before her daughter's college basketball game

Laura Govan waited in line in front of Schollmaier Arena before the No. 7 Cardinals' second-round March Madness game against No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday.

She shared a video of the sold-out crowd on Instagram:

Laura Govan shows the crowd outside the Dallas arena before her daughter's college basketball game (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"Let's Go!!!! @izelaarenas," Govan captioned her story with a fire emoji.

"Sold out. I ain't never, a day in my life, waited in the line. Today's the day. Today's the day. There's hundreds of people out here. There's like eight of these lines that look like this," Govan said in the first story.

The Cardinals were knocked out of the tournament after an 85-70 loss.

