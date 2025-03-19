Schools are on the trail of prospects to add to their next class and beyond. The Big Ten is filled with a lot of powerhouse teams, and one of them recently offered an offensive lineman out of Florida.

Offensive lineman G'nivre Carr out of IMG Academy in Florida, a four-star prospect, was offered by the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday, announcing the offer on Twitter:

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oregon my dream school."

Carr talked about the offer:

"Make your dream into a reality."

Oregon has hosted a myriad of top recruits recently, like 2026 five-star quarterback Jared Curtis for an official visit in February.

With Carr being from Florida, in-state schools like Florida, Florida State, Miami and Florida International have also been trying to land a commitment from him.

Carr was offered by the Gators on June 14, 2023, and he's scheduled an official visit there on May 30, but he will also be visiting Miami on June 6. He also attended Florida State's Junior Day on Feb. 1, according to 247sports.

G'nivre Carr: Recruiting breakdown

G'nivre Carr is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 80th-best player in Florida and 52nd interior offensive linemen, according to 247Sports. He's obtained over 35 offers from in-state schools and schools from across conferences like the Big 10 as Oregon was his recent offer.

The 6-foot, 285-pounder fares well in run support as he gets off the ball quickly and uses his strength to block opposing defensive linemen. IMG Academy went 7-2 in the 2024 regular season with a No. 17 national ranking and No. 2 in Florida by MaxPreps.

Oregon: Recruiting breakdown

The Oregon Ducks currently have 247Sports' third-ranked 2026 football recruiting class. Their class features nine commitments, all four- or three-star prospects.

Oregon (13-1) had a stellar 2024 season, holding the No. 1 ranking for seven weeks, winning the Big Ten and making a College Football Playoff appearance in the Rose Bowl.

