Elite NBA trainer Chris Brickley is bringing the heat to Chicago this weekend with his highly anticipated event, The Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game.

Set for Saturday, the game will feature some of the nation's top high school players like Malachi Moreno, Kaden Magwood, Ayla McDowell, Mia and Mya Pauldo, Chris Cenac, Mikel Brown Jr. and Meleek Thomas, among others.

On Saturday, SportsCenter Next gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming Chris Brickley Invitational on Instagram.

The post featured seven video clips showcasing invited players putting in work during training sessions ahead of the big game. It also included a statement from Brickley, shedding light on the player selection process and what went into choosing this elite group of high school talent.

In only two CBIs, we've had one lottery pick, three of ESPN's projected top five picks, and this year's boys & girls HS player of the year," Brickley said. "My focus has been on inviting players with the most upside, not just the highest ranked."

The 2025 CBI marks the event's third edition, and it's once again set to light up Chicago. Last year's game also took place in the Windy City, featuring top-tier talent like Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, Jeremiah Fears, Caleb Wilson and Tyran Stokes, among others.

Audio giants Bose gift Chris Brickley Invitational players with custom speakers ahead of 2025 showcase

The 2025 CBI High School All-American Game is teaming up with audio powerhouse Bose as partners for this year's event. As part of their partnership, the brand gifted each CBI invitee a custom speaker.

CBI, via its Instagram page, highlighted the initiative on Saturday with a post featuring some players with the custom speakers.

"To kick off the weekend, @cbrickley603 and @bose gifted each of our players custom speakers straight from Bose," the caption read.

