"My heart and my head are with Texas right now": Five-star QB Dia Bell reaffirms his commitment to the Longhorns

Five-star quarterback Dia Bell announced his commitment to Steve Sarkisian's Texas in June. The American Heritage High School (Florida) standout is a key piece of Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee’s strong 2026 recruiting class.

Recruiting never slows down for a top-tier talent like Bell, but he remains strongly committed to Texas.

"As long as Coach Sark and Milwee are there, I don’t have any plans of going anywhere else," Bell said. "People are still recruiting me and I’m gonna hear them out because it’s a long time until Signing Day but my heart and my head are with Texas right now”.

LSU saw their 2025 class quarterback commit Bryce Underwood flip to Michigan, and they didn’t pursue any other quarterback in the cycle. For the 2026 class, Brian Kelly and his Tigers coaching staff are trying to flip Bell from Texas.

Bell is also receiving strong interest from Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State. While the Buckeyes, fresh off a national championship, are high on his list, Bell remains solid in his Texas pledge.

"Coaches when they don’t have quarterbacks they’re going to come out and recruit real hard," Bell told On3's Steve Wiltfong on March 17. "But at the end of the day as long as me and Texas continue building our relationship I don’t think it’s going anywhere.”

Despite suffering a leg injury that shortened his 2024 junior season, Bell is coming off one of his most impressive years, throwing for 2,597 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Dia Bell doesn’t plan to visit any other schools besides Texas

Dia Bell set his official visit to Texas on June 20. With him receiving multiple offers from big programs, there was speculation about visits to other schools, but he ultimately decided against it.

"As of right now, I don’t have any plans to visit anyone else besides the University of Texas," Bell told On3's Steve Wiltfong last week.

If Bell was open to visiting other schools, flipping his commitment from Texas would have been more feasible for rival programs. However, since he has no plans to explore other options, Wiltfong noted that persuading him to decommit would be a significant challenge, which is great news for the Longhorns.

Texas has two more offensive prospects in the 2026 class: four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart and four-star offensive tackle Max Wright.

