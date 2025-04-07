"My interest is high on Georgia": Four-star in-state safety makes thoughts clear about Kirby Smart's program

Georgia remains a top contender for in-state four-star safety Jordan Smith out of Houston County High School in Warner Robins. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect hasn’t officially named a favorite, but Kirby Smart’s program appears to have the inside track in his recruitment.

"It is like one big machine in Athens," Smith told On3. “I am trying to keep my options, but my interest is high on Georgia.”

Smith is known for his instincts and quick reactions in coverage, along with smooth movement in the secondary. During his junior year in 2024, he tallied 85 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, a forced fumble and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Smith is the No. 7 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He would be a valuable addition to the Bulldogs’ class, potentially joining fellow four-star safety commit Zech Fort.

Jordan Smith recaps junior day trip to Georgia

Jordan Smith has made several visits to Athens before, but his trip during Georgia's second Junior Day of the offseason stood out.

"It was a lot more 1-on-1 time," Smith told Dawgs247. "Because when they're having a game, it kind of took away from that. Even the spring, there was coaching practice and all that. But this one, it was a lot more connecting, like getting to know everybody."

Although other schools have lined up official visits with Smith, the Bulldogs were the first to lock one in, scheduling it for May 30. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, the school is leading with a 37.2% chance of landing the commitment.

"When I was younger, even now I still have aspirations of playing at the next level, but I can definitely see myself playing up in Athens for sure," Smith told UGASports.

Smith also has upcoming official visits scheduled with Georgia Tech on June 6, Florida State on June 13 and Tennessee on June 20.

