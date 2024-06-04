“My main goal is the NFL” — No. 1 QB recruit LSU’s Bryce Underwood makes bold "first draft pick" claim

The nation's top overall recruit Bryce Underwood is set to become LSU's next football sensation. The Tigers have secured a gem in the signal-caller, whose talent rivals that of past Heisman Trophy winners. Despite lucrative NIL deals waiting for him, the quarterback remains steadfast in his dedication to honing his skills.

Unlike many of his peers who went on campus visits, Underwood opted to stay focused and committed to LSU. He said his focus is on reaching the NFL, aiming not just to make it to the league but to become a No. 1 draft pick.

"It's mainly about what I'm trying to get to," Underwood said (via On3). "My main goal is the NFL, first draft pick. Money is going to be the last thing I'm thinking about until I get to the league."

LSU's NIL program has faced scrutiny in light of comments from head coach Brian Kelly, but Underwood's steadfast dedication to his goals sets him apart from any speculation about inducements.

Kelly's recent remarks about LSU's approach to player recruitment sparked debates about the program's integrity. However, Underwood is unbothered about it. The quarterback has a current NIL valuation of $496k, which is likely to increase before he reaches campus.

Aside from the NIL value, Underwood's goal to make it to the NFL aligns with LSU's history. Besides getting the Heisman Trophy last season, former LSU QB Jayden Daniels joined the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Underwood can be the next LSU star, and he could even achieve his goal of being the No. 1 pick.

Bryce Underwood's father recalls a "Silly" NIL offer

Jaquan Underwood, the father of Bryce Underwood, shared an interesting incident involving an overzealous program during a media session at the On3 Elite Series.

When asked about the NIL deals swirling around his son, Jaquan couldn't help but chuckle at the memory of a particularly outlandish offer. He described how they were approached with an offer that left them in disbelief, without naming the program.

“You know what, we have encountered that just one time,” Jaquan Underwood said. “But it was pretty funny because they did it out of panic mode, but other than that it’s been a great process just to keep him grounded and keep him working."

The Underwood family remained focused on Bryce's long-term aspirations and commitment to LSU football while prioritizing the quarterback's happiness above all else.

“I don’t want to get it twisted, money is a huge deal. At the same time again, man, it’s about Bryce being able to turn his dreams into goals. So whatever field he goes in football, sports, man, I’m great with it as long as long as he’s happy,” Jaquan Underwood said.

Underwood proved himself a phenomenal signal-caller this past season. He threw for 3,329 yards and 41 touchdowns with just three interceptions, earning him the 2023 Michigan Football Gatorade Player of the Year.

Even in 2022, Underwood was the MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year and the MaxPreps Michigan Player of the Year. He threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 632 yards and eight touchdowns.