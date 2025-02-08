"My versatility is something that you can’t really teach": Addison Bjorn opens up about her game ahead of visit to Geno Auriemma's UConn 

Addison Bjorn, the No. 26 recruit in the class of 2026, has been turning heads with her performances at Park Hill High School. With plenty of interest from top programs nationwide, Bjorn narrowed her list to 15 colleges in January and shared her shortlist on X (formerly Twitter):

"A huge thank you to all the schools and coaches that have invested their time and energy into recruiting me!! I have really enjoyed the process. At this time I have decided to focus on the following schools with my recruitment. Thank you!" she wrote.

The 15 colleges include Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas and Kansas State. Bjorn will visit Geno Auriemma's UConn on Wednesday and Texas on Feb. 16.

Bjorn described herself as a versatile player:

"I’m kind of just the glue piece," Bjorn told On3. "I feel like whatever coach needs, I find a way to do it. My versatility is something that you can’t really teach, and you either have it or don’t."

She continued to talk about her game with and without the ball:

"A lot of people talk about having versatility, but I mean, I can guard whatever position depending on the five, which is a little questionable. I just think I see the court really well, and I get other people involved. Without having the ball in my hand, I think I slash and cut really well and I move off the ball," Bjorn added.

The 6-foot-1 guard has played five games so far this season, averaging a double-double with 20.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks. She leads her school in points, assists, rebounds and 3-point percentage. Furthermore, she sits in the second spot in blocks, steals and free throw percentage.

Addison Bjorn wins the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Rising Star Award

Addison Bjorn, a Riverside, Missouri native, was awarded the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Rising Star Award on Tuesday. The award is presented by the Women’s Intersport Network (WIN) for Kansas City's biggest fundraiser to celebrate the National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Taylor Obersteadt, Director of WIN for KC, commended Bjorn and called her a future leader:

“Addison is one of the future leaders for this generation of players growing up during the increased interest and spotlight on women’s basketball,” Obersteadt said.

Addison Bjorn still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

